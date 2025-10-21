DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden due to crackers, 7 rescued

Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden due to crackers, 7 rescued

Fire broke out in domestic articles reportedly due to firecrackers

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:41 AM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People light firecrackers as part of Diwali festival celebrations in New Delhi, Tuesday, October 21, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Seven people were rescued after fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Advertisement

A call regarding fire breaking out on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday, he said.

Advertisement

The fire broke out in domestic articles reportedly due to firecrackers, following which the DFS rescued seven people.

Advertisement

“A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 11.30 pm,” the DFS official said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts