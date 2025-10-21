Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden due to crackers, 7 rescued
People light firecrackers as part of Diwali festival celebrations in New Delhi, Tuesday, October 21, 2025. PTI
Seven people were rescued after fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.
A call regarding fire breaking out on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday, he said.
The fire broke out in domestic articles reportedly due to firecrackers, following which the DFS rescued seven people.
“A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 11.30 pm,” the DFS official said.
