Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital’s old emergency building, nurse rescued from third floor

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

Fire broke out in a store room in the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital here on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

There are no reports of anyone being injured so far. A nurse was rescued from the third floor of the building after breaking a window, they said.

A Safdarjung Hospital official said that everything is under control now. No patient was affected due to the fire.

DFS chief Atul Garg said the department received information about the fire around 10.40 am.

“The fire broke out in a store room at gate number 6 in the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” he added.

Ayush of Safdarjung Hospital, who was on duty at the time of the incident, said he and others were alerted about the fire around 10.30 am.

“The police station is close to the Safdarjung Hospital. Policemen reached the spot immediately. They actively coordinated with the firefighters,” he added.

Ayush claimed the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the ground floor. The smoke got some of the nursing staff stuck on the third floor but they were evacuated safely.

DFS Divisional Officer (South) Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “11 fire tenders, including fire bowsers, were rushed to the spot. We controlled the fire immediately and rescued an elderly nurse from the third floor after breaking a window of the hospital.”

A police investigation will ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.