Fire breaks out in shop, one dead

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

A fire broke out at a shop in west Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar in the early hours of Sunday resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said that Fire Department personnel brought the blaze under control and found the burnt body of shop owner Arun. Information about the fire was received around 2.20 am, the police said.

The victim was a resident of Bengali Colony, Naveen Place, Najafgarh, the police added. The police said, “The body was transferred to the RTRM hospital mortuary for legal proceedings. We are registering a case and investigating the matter.”

The police suspect that the owner was sleeping at the shop when the incident happened.