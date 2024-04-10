Fire breaks out in three factories in Mundka

- Three adjoining factories were destroyed after a massive fire broke in the Mundka industrial area on Tuesday. A total of 26 fire tenders were called to douse the flames.
- Delhi Fire Services officials said no casualties were reported in the fire. The department got a call around 11 am and the fire was brought under control at 5 pm.
- The blaze first broke out at a plastic granule factory and spread to two adjacent factories. The police was informed and an investigation is underway.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons