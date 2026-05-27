icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Fire damages vehicles in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3

Fire damages vehicles in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:46 AM May 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Fire break in house spread in vehicle parked blow
Advertisement

A massive fire broke out at a house in U Block of DLF Phase 3 late on Monday night. More than three vehicles parked below the house caught fire. A short circuit in the electricity meters reportedly triggered the blaze.

Advertisement

According to a fire officer, a short circuit in two electricity meters installed outside the house caused the fire, which quickly spread to the parked vehicles. The flames spread so fast that residents had little time to react. More than three vehicles were completely destroyed. Thick smoke engulfed the area after the incident.

Advertisement

Locals alerted the fire brigade and the police. Fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after sustained efforts. No casualties were reported. However, the fire is expected to have caused losses worth several lakhs of rupees.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts