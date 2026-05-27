Fire damages vehicles in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3

A massive fire broke out at a house in U Block of DLF Phase 3 late on Monday night. More than three vehicles parked below the house caught fire. A short circuit in the electricity meters reportedly triggered the blaze.

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According to a fire officer, a short circuit in two electricity meters installed outside the house caused the fire, which quickly spread to the parked vehicles. The flames spread so fast that residents had little time to react. More than three vehicles were completely destroyed. Thick smoke engulfed the area after the incident.

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Locals alerted the fire brigade and the police. Fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after sustained efforts. No casualties were reported. However, the fire is expected to have caused losses worth several lakhs of rupees.