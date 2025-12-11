Fire Dept to inspect hotels, restaurants amid Goa blaze

In the wake of a recent fire at a Goa nightclub and Christmas and New Year round the corner, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has issued directions for immediate inspections of restaurants, hotels, clubs and other public assembly premises across the city.

In an official order issued from the DFS Headquarters, the department said: “In view of the recent fire incident in Goa and the increased risk associated with the upcoming festive season of Christmas and New Year Celebrations, all Divisional Officers (DOs) and Assistant Divisional Officers (ADOs) of the Delhi Fire Service are hereby directed to undertake immediate and thorough fire safety inspections of public assembly premises such as restaurant, hotel and clubs etc.”

Officials have been instructed to verify adherence to fire safety norms, particularly compliance with the building bylaws under Rule 33 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010. The inspections will include checking the functionality of fire prevention systems, exits, alarms and other safety measures commonly required in high occupancy establishments.

The order further notes that “inspecting officers will verify the functional status of building bylaws pertaining to fire prevention & fire safety measures as specified under Rule 33 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010.”

All officers are required to submit a detailed status report on compliance to the Principal Director’s office through the proper channel. The department aims to complete these inspections promptly to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive season, when crowds typically surge in entertainment and hospitality venues.

After the tragic fire incident in Goa, the Delhi Government has come up with stringent measures aimed at preventing similar accidents and enhancing public safety across the national capital.

To further improve interdepartmental coordination in the interest of public safety, instructions have been issued to the GST authorities and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to share detailed data with the DFS on pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, temporary structures, pandals and similar establishments. This integrated data will support improved risk assessment, focused inspections and timely preventive action.