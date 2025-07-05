DT
Home / Delhi / Fire engulfs shopping complex

Fire engulfs shopping complex

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:57 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a shopping complex at Karol Bagh in New Delhi.
A fire broke out at a shopping complex in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Friday with police suspecting that a person is missing.

The blaze was reported at 6.44 pm at the second floor of the four-storey Vishal Mega Mart building located on Padam Singh Road, police said in a statement.

A total of 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site and so far no one is injured but police suspect that a person is missing.

“This is a Vishal Mega Mart outlet where grocery and fabric items are sold. The fire was confined mainly to the second floor of the four-storey building,” it said.

Police, fire and disaster response teams are jointly conducting the search and rescue operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the area has been cordoned off.

