Four people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a banquet hall in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, police said. The condition of one injured person is stated to be serious, they said.

Advertisement

According to the cops, a PCR call regarding a blaze at a banquet hall in Adarsh Nagar was received around 12:50 pm. Local police teams rushed to the spot and found that three fire tenders had already reached there and the flames had been completely doused, they said.

Advertisement

Initially, no injured person was found at the scene, a police officer said. During the preliminary enquiry, the police were informed that two injured persons had been taken to a hospital. However, no confirmation regarding their admission was immediately available from nearby hospitals, the officer added.

Advertisement

Later in the day, at around 4 pm, another call was relayed through Police Station Prashant Vihar indicating that four persons had sustained burn injuries during a ‘Bhandara’ (community feast) being held at a banquet in the Azadpur area. The incident was stated to be linked to the same fire, police said.

“Four people reportedly suffered burn injuries, out of which one is said to be in a serious condition. The exact circumstances and the sequence of events are being verified,” a senior police official said.

Advertisement

Police suspect the fire may have broken out during cooking or food preparation arrangements for the religious feast, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. Forensic and fire department teams are likely to inspect the premises to determine the source of ignition, officials said.