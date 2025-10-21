Fire in building near Rashtrapati Bhawan

A fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

A call regarding the fire breaking out in domestic articles on the ground floor of the two-storey building was received at 1.51 pm, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control in 20 minutes.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2.15 pm," the DFS official said.

He added that the fire broke out in flat number 19 at Narmada Apartments.

"Our teams rushed to the site. The category of the fire was normal and it took only 20 minutes to douse the flames. We informed police and they have launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the fire," the DFS official said.

A police officer said a team was dispatched to the spot to check the premises properly. No one was injured due to the fire, he said, adding that an investigation is under way.