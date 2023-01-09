Fire in Okhla factory

New Delhi, January 8
A fire broke out on Sunday at an electronics factory in southeast Delhi’s Okhla area, the Fire Department said. According to it, the department was informed about the fire at 11.21 am, following which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The conflagration was brought under control by 3 pm and the cooling process was underway.
According to fire officials, the fire had broken out on the third and fourth floor of the factory.
