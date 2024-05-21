Fire in shop at residential building, one dead

A fire broke out at a garment shop in Jyoti Nagar, North East Delhi, at 6.01 am on Monday. Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the site.

A Raymond showroom was situated on the ground floor of a residential building in the Durga Puri extension. The property, spanning four floors and built on a 150-yard plot, is owned by Padam Singh and his brother Sanjay.

While the shop occupied the ground floor, its godown was situated on the second floor, with living quarters on the third and fourth floors.

After the fire was extinguished, a police officer said they discovered the burnt body of Jitender, alias Chotu (45), on the first floor of the house. A case has been registered against the owners of the building under Sections 285 and 304A of the IPC.