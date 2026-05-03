Fire tragedy in Delhi’s Shahdara; 9 killed in early-morning blaze in residential building

A devastating fire broke out in a residential building in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar in the early hours of Sunday, leaving nine people dead and several others injured, police said.

Advertisement

According to cops, a PCR call regarding the fire was received at around 3:48 am at Vivek Vihar police station. Police personnel, along with the Station House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), rushed to the scene at premises B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase-I. Fire brigade and crime team officials also reached the spot shortly after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon arrival, authorities found that flames had engulfed flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building, a police official said.

A large-scale rescue and firefighting operation was immediately launched. Around 12 fire tenders, along with personnel from the Delhi Fire Service, Disaster Management, traffic police and local police, were deployed to control the blaze, the cop added.

Advertisement

During the operation, approximately 12 to 15 residents were rescued from the building. Two individuals who sustained minor injuries were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment.

In a preliminary assessment, officials confirmed that nine people lost their lives in the incident.

According to the fire department, the fire is suspected to have originated from domestic articles and spread to six flats in the building.

The charred bodies were recovered from different locations: one from the first floor, five from the second floor, and three from a locked staircase mumty.

The bodies have been handed over to the police crime team for further investigation.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing at the time of the latest update, as authorities continued to comb through the premises for any additional victims or clues. Further inquiry into the cause of the fire is under way.