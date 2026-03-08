DT
PT
Firing at Gurugram car showroom leaves man injured

Firing at Gurugram car showroom leaves man injured

3 motorcyclists open fire at Big Boy Toyz near Hero Honda Chowk; police suspect possible link to extortion threats from Himanshu Bhau gang

Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:01 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. iStock.
Panic gripped Gurugram on Saturday night after unidentified men opened fire at a luxury car showroom for used vehicles, Big Boy Toyz, near Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram.

They fired multiple rounds, targeting the showroom and a luxury car, owned by a real estate businessman, parked outside.

Police said the driver sitting in the car was injured as a bullet grazed him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The firing caused damage to the cars in the showroom, and shattered glass panels at the entrance.

The Sector 37 police started an investigation.

Initial investigation revealed possible links to the Himanshu Bhau gang.

Police said the owner had received threats from the gang in October 2024, demanding crores of rupees. An FIR had been registered at Sector 37 police station at the time of threats.

No gang has claimed responsibility for the firing incident.

According to the spokesperson of Gurugram police, Sandeep Kumar, three suspects involved in the firing have been identified as Atul, Deepak and Neeraj, residents of Kulasi village in Jhajjar district. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Witnesses said three men arrived on a motorcycle and fired at the car parked outside the showroom.

A police investigation is under way, with efforts to ascertain whether the October 2024 threats have a connection with the firing incident.

