An operator of Goldy Dhillon gang, Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, of Jawaddi village situated on the outskirts of Ludhiana city was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch over the charge of supplying weapons for firing at Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada.

Advertisement

While the Delhi Police declared his arrest from Ludhiana during a raid conducted in the wee hours on Friday, the Ludhiana police showed ignorance about the development.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner Police (South) Harjinder Singh Gill said no formal information about the arrest of Sekhon from his residence at Jawaddi village had been received from Dugri Police Station.

Advertisement

Sources said a high-standard classic pistol PX-3 and eight cartridges were recovered from the possession of Sekhon at the time of his arrest by the Delhi Police.

Investigations revealed that Sekhon was not directly involved in the firing incident but he played an important role in planning the crime and providing weapons and vehicles to carry out the incident. He is facing several criminal cases already.

Advertisement

Sekhon’s name surfaced in the case after a gang smuggling weapons informed the Delhi Police during interrogation that they had supplied weapons to him in Ludhiana.

Investigations further revealed that Sekhon had first travelled to Canada in 2019 on an employment visa. He initially worked at various places but later got involved in criminal activities after coming in contact with criminals. His name had earlier surfaced in an old arms supply case but subsequently it was discovered that he was a convicted criminal in Canada.

Sekhon is considered the operator of the Goldy Dhillon gang that is active in India and Canada. He came in contact with the gang a long time ago and gradually became a key criminal within the organisation.

The Delhi Police had received inputs that Sekhon had fled to India from Canada in panic after the vehicle used in the recent café shooting was identified.