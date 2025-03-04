DT
PT
Firing between two groups in northeast Delhi, 5 injured 

 


IANS
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:42 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
At least five persons sustained injuries in a firing incident between two groups in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area on Monday night, according to police officials on Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 9 pm when a man approached the Jyoti Nagar police station, claiming that his son had been shot at by unidentified assailants.

Upon arriving at the location, the police discovered that several shots had been fired during an altercation. Those who were hurt were swiftly taken to the GTB Hospital.

A forensic team, along with crime specialists, was summoned to the scene, where multiple empty casings and one live round were found. Police officials mentioned that the reason behind the gunfight was still unclear and law enforcement was looking into potential gang conflicts or personal grievances.

The authorities have tightened security in the area to prevent further escalation. Local residents are being urged to cooperate with the investigation, while officials are examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses for leads.

A case has been registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station and teams have been formed to analyse both technical and manual evidence to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Speaking about the incident, DCP North East Abhishek Mishra said, "Five individuals have been injured in the shooting incident. They have been admitted to a hospital and a case has been registered. We have some leads regarding the individuals involved and further investigation is on."

