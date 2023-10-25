Firm director accused of over Rs 2 cr fraud held

PTI

Noida, October 24

The director of a construction company accused of cheating a builder of over Rs 2 crore was on Tuesday arrested by the Noida police from the Delhi Airport upon landing from the United Kingdom, officials said.

Shravan Kumar Chaudhari (52) has allegedly cheated the builder of Rs 2.33 crore on the pretext of selling a property, the officials said.

Chaudhary, a resident of Patparganj in Delhi and director of Gujara Construction private limited, had gone to London around 10 days ago, Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

“An FIR was registered at the Phase 1 police station in Noida against Chaudhary on charges of cheating of Rs 2.33 crore. A lookout circular was also issued against him. Today, the Noida police arrested him from the Delhi airport when he returned from the UK,” Avasthy said.

#England