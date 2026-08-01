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Home / Delhi / ‘First and last mistake...I am only 15’: Girl who abused PM Modi apologises

‘First and last mistake...I am only 15’: Girl who abused PM Modi apologises

The girl, purported to be the same one who appeared in a viral video abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says she was ‘influenced’

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PTI
New Delhii, Updated At : 12:16 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The girl said the viral clip abusing PM Modi was not posted by her and she was “extremely embarrassed and ashamed.”
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A girl, purported to be the same one who appeared in a viral video abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issued an apology video on social media on Saturday saying she had been “influenced.”

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The girl, who said she is 15, said the viral clip was not posted by her and she was “extremely embarrassed and ashamed.”

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PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the apology video.

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Meanwhile, Modi, in a late-night video message, said it pained him that not only he but also his late mother had been subjected to “filthy abuses” at the Jantar Mantar protest.

The “misguided children” should be forgiven and guided on the right path, he said.

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In the video, the girl said, “I went to Connaught Place with my friends in July. We came across a group of people who were using abusive and objectionable language against the Prime Minister. They influenced me and encouraged me to repeat those words, and I did.”

She added, “I am not able to look anyone in the eye. I appeal to the entire country and everyone to please forgive me. I am only 15 years old. This is my first and last mistake, and I will never repeat such an act again.”

The apology video surfaced after the girl was subjected to a police complaint.

The officer on Friday said Delhi Police will first examine the contents of the Zero FIR registered in Noida on July 29 before taking further action.  The FIR was transferred to Delhi on Friday as the alleged offence took place in the national capital.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR at the Special Cell Police Station over the circulation of the content, issued notices to social media platform X seeking its removal, and sought preservation of relevant electronic records as part of the investigation.

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