‘First come, first served’ no fair way to allot grounds for Ramlila: Delhi HC

The race to apply first cannot decide who gets to organise Ramlila on public grounds, the Delhi High Court has ruled, directing the government authorities to put in place a transparent annual allotment system to prevent applicants with better access to administrative information from gaining an unfair advantage.

Justice Amit Mahajan held that the “first come, first served” policy for allotting public spaces for Ramlila and similar cultural or religious events was constitutionally unreasonable, as it could create unequal opportunities despite appearing neutral on the face of it.

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The court directed the authorities to issue notices inviting applications at least 90 days before the first scheduled event every year. The notices must disclose the available grounds, application deadlines, eligibility requirements, assessment criteria and mechanisms for addressing grievances.

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Where several eligible organisations seek the same venue, the authorities must assess their applications comparatively using a predetermined and publicly disclosed scoring matrix or other published criteria.

The court said the “first come, first served” approach effectively rewards those who learn about a ground’s availability before others, rather than ensuring a fair opportunity for all eligible applicants.

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“The same creates a structural dilemma, that is, a person with privileged access to administrative information may obtain an advantage that is unavailable to others,” Justice Mahajan observed.

The ruling came on a petition filed by the “Rays of New Beginning Foundation”, which challenged the rejection of its application to organise Ramlila at a Delhi ground. The foundation had held the event at the venue in 2023 and 2024.

The dispute arose after the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) allotted the ground to another organisation that had applied earlier, relying on the “first come, first served” policy. The petitioner pointed to the Delhi Development Authority’s policy, which provided for preference to previous organisers.

The court clarified that an organisation’s past experience and compliance record could be considered while assessing competing applications. However, previous organisers could not claim an automatic right to the venue merely because they had held the event there earlier.

Any preference on this basis must remain limited, the court said, and cannot extend beyond two consecutive years when other eligible applicants are competing for the same ground.

It also directed the authorities to frame the annual schedule so that allotments and the ordinary grievance-redressal process are completed well before the events begin, giving unsuccessful applicants a meaningful opportunity to raise objections.

While rejecting the existing allocation approach, the court declined to cancel the allotment already made for the 2026 festivities or transfer the ground to the petitioner. It reasoned that the events were about to commence and did not disturb the arrangement for the current year.