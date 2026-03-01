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Home / Delhi / First phase of census to be held in Delhi in two time windows

First phase of census to be held in Delhi in two time windows

 Separately for MCD and NDMC/Cantonment-governed areas

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:46 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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The first phase of census 2027 which involves House Listing Operations, will take place in the national capital in two separate windows, where for the city areas falling under the MCD limits, it will conducted between May 16 and June 14.

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For parts of the city falling under the NDMC limits and the Delhi Cantonment area, it will be held between April 16 and May 15.

For the MCD-governed parts of the city, the self-enumeration process will be conducted between May 1 and May 15, while the same process for the NDMC-governed areas and Delhi Cantonment will be held between April 1 and15, the Registrar General of India (RGI) Mritunjay Kumar Narayan told mediapersons at a press conference.

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He said the citizens will have the option of self-enumeration, where they can visit the self-enumeration website, register and provide all the information, after which a 16-digit code will be generated.

"This code shall be shared with the enumerator when he visits the household, where he would verify the information shared by an individual digitally in self-enumeration. The citizens can make any necessary corrections at this stage. Once verified, the information shall be submitted," the RGI informed reporters.

The census 2027 is being conducted in two phases — the first stage is known as house listing and housing census, and the second stage is the population census.

The house listing operations will be held between April 1 and September 30.

In a first, the exercise will be completely digital, with enumerators using a special mobile application created for the purpose on their phones to collect the information.

The citizens will be posed with 33 questions during the exercise regarding basic facilities in their houses, information about the head of the household, such as the name and sex, and the ownership status.

According to the gazette notification issued on January 22, the enumerators would also ask about the number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household and the number of married couple(s) living there, the main source of drinking water, main source of lighting, access to and type of latrine, wastewater outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG and PNG connection and the main fuel used for cooking.

The enumerators will also collect information about radio and transistor, television set, access to internet, gadgets like laptops, computers, telephones, mobile phones, and smartphones, type of vehicle, the main cereal consumed in the household, and mobile numbers for census-related communication, it had said.

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