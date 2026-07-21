Until two days ago, many of the teenagers and young adults who gathered at Jantar Mantar had never attended a march. As hundreds joined on Tuesday, they came carrying swimming goggles, N95 masks and helmets after watching videos of the previous day's tear gas clashes circulate on social media.

Advertisement

As hundreds gathered at the protest site on Tuesday, a day after the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march, the protective gear stood out almost as much as the placards.

Advertisement

Some protesters returned wearing the same goggles and masks they had used during Monday's clashes, while many others bought them overnight after watching videos of the previous day's events on social media.

Advertisement

Tear gas shells were lobbed and lathis rained down on protesters at Parliament Street, Patel Chowk and Rail Bhawan during Monday's march, as slogans demanding accountability mixed with screams from those affected by the tear gas and police action.

The first-time protestors said Instagram reels, X posts and WhatsApp texts became their guide after videos from Monday's clashes began circulating online.

Advertisement

The advice was simple and repeated across platforms: wear swimming goggles to protect the eyes, put on an N95 mask, carry a damp towel to cover the face, wear full-sleeved clothes to reduce skin irritation and, if possible, use a helmet in case of a lathi-charge.

Instead of discussing slogans or speeches, many young protesters exchanged tips on what had worked the previous day. Some showed friends how tightly an N95 mask should fit, while others adjusted each other's goggles or reminded them to keep their towels wet.

Hardik, a 22-year-old from Delhi, adjusted the goggles hanging around his neck before pulling his N95 mask snugly over his face.

He said he had worn the same goggles and mask during Monday's march and did not think twice before carrying them again.

"The tear gas was much stronger than I expected. Even after we moved away, we could still feel it. Yesterday taught us that the goggles and mask have to fit tightly. Even a small gap lets the gas in. These goggles really helped me, so I brought them again today. I bought them yesterday from Zepto," he said.

Despite Monday's clashes, Hardik said he never considered staying away. "I came yesterday, I came back today and I'll keep coming back. If students are raising questions about education, I want to stand with them. It is our fundamental right," he said.

Harishma, 30, who had travelled from Bengaluru, stood carrying swimming goggles, wearing an N95 mask and dressed in a full-sleeved shirt. She too had attended Monday's march and returned with the same protective gear after finding it useful.

"I never imagined I would carry swimming goggles to a protest," she said. "They helped me yesterday, so I packed them again this morning. I saw so many people struggling because of the tear gas and their eyes burning." She said social media posts urging people to carry goggles, masks and towels convinced her that such precautions were necessary.

A 17-year-old protester from Uttar Pradesh said he ordered swimming goggles and an N95 mask through a quick-commerce app shortly after watching videos from Monday's protest.

"I ordered everything before sleeping as I saw videos online of yesterday. The goggles arrived in less than half an hour. I had never owned a pair before, but after watching yesterday's videos, I didn't want to come unprepared," he said.

A student from Rajasthan, who had also joined Monday's march, said the first things he packed before leaving on Tuesday morning were the same goggles, towel and mask he had used a day earlier.

"Yesterday showed us what to expect. I wasn't going to leave home without them again," he said.

He said protesters should never have to prepare this way.

"Protesting is our fundamental right. We have the right to ask questions. I saw so many people get injured yesterday. I cried myself to sleep because I felt so helpless," he said.

Several young protesters also said they had been advised by experienced demonstrators and social media users to carry salt to counter the effects of tear gas, although many added that it did not help much.

The atmosphere at Jantar Mantar still carried memories of Monday's confrontation. Police barricades lined parts of the protest site, with some demonstrators sitting on them while listening to speeches. Others climbed nearby trees for a better view of the stage.

When rain swept across the area during the afternoon, several protesters picked up police riot shields lying near the barricades and held them over their heads as makeshift umbrellas. Others squeezed underneath, laughing as they tried to stay dry while speeches continued from the stage.

By Tuesday afternoon, the sight had become almost ordinary. Goggles hung around necks until they were needed. Helmets rested beside backpacks. Towels remained tucked into pockets, ready to be pulled over faces at a moment's notice.

The placards they carried reflected their demands. The goggles, masks, helmets and towels quietly reflected what many expected to face before they even reached the protest site.