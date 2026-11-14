'Fish deaths' in Yamuna: Delhi Police register FIR alleging 'mischief, misinformation'

Amid a war of words between the BJP-led Delhi government and the opposition AAP over dead fish in the Yamuna near Wazirabad, police on Saturday said an FIR had been registered in the matter.

The FIR was registered at Wazirabad police station in North district following a complaint by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding dead fish in the Yamuna.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the public peace) and 240 (giving false information respecting an offence committed) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The department added that further investigation was in progress to establish the facts.

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The row over dead fish erupted a day after cruise services were inaugurated on the Yamuna in Sonia Vihar and a video surfaced purportedly showing a large number of dead fish floating in the river.

The AAP was quick to target the government, alleging that the fish had died after chemicals were sprayed to make the river look clean.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh accused the AAP of dumping dead fish in the river to defame the government.

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The opposition party rejected the allegations, questioning how authorities could have dumped so many dead fish into the river without anyone noticing.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded an inquiry into the fish deaths in the Yamuna, alleging that water samples had yet to be collected to determine the cause.