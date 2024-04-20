Five arrested for beating 14-year-old boy to death

PTI

New Delhi, April 19

Five people, including a juvenile, have been nabbed for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy in north Delhi’s Narela, the police said on Friday. The police said the victim was allegedly beaten to death by six accused identified as Deepak, Prateek, Ayush (19), Siwansh (19), Mohit (21), and a 17-year-old juvenile on March 31.

“On April 1, the Narela police got information from a hospital about an unidentified boy, who was declared dead on arrival. An FIR was registered and, subsequently, investigation started,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North.

He said later, a phone call was received on a mobile phone, which was handed over to the investigating officer by the hospital authorities. The caller identified himself as the victim’s father.

“The father of the deceased arrived at the hospital and identified the body as that of his son. He alleged in a statement that his son was kidnapped and fatally beaten by two individuals, named Deepak and Prateek,” the DCP said.

Later, a police team arrested Deepak. He said on Thursday, the police apprehended Ayush, Siwansh, Mohit and the juvenile and efforts were on arrest Prateek.