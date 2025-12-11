DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Five city schools get bomb threat emails

Five city schools get bomb threat emails

Declared hoax after thorough checking of premises

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A bomb disposal squad at a school after a bomb threat in New Delhi. File
Advertisement

Five private schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, officials said. The threats were later declared as ‘hoax’.

Advertisement

The threat emails were sent to Lovely Public School in Laxmi Nagar, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar Delhi Public School in RK Puram, Sanskriti School and Model School, the officials said.

Advertisement

The threat emails were received around 10 am, claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside the schools. The information was immediately relayed to the local police, Fire Department and other emergency agencies, the officials said.

Advertisement

Fire tenders, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams were rushed to the spots. Students, teachers and staff members were evacuated as a precaution and the premises were cordoned off, they said.

“As of now, there are no reports of anything suspicious found. The bomb threat has been declared a hoax,” an official said.

Advertisement

On Saturday, a similar threat email was sent to the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) at Delhi’s Ashoka Road, police officers said. “We would like to inform you that an e-mail was received at the official mail ID stating that RDX-IED has been planted on the premises of IWPC & DUJ,” a statement by the Indian Women’s Press Corps stated.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts