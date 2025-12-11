Five city schools get bomb threat emails

Five private schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, officials said. The threats were later declared as ‘hoax’.

The threat emails were sent to Lovely Public School in Laxmi Nagar, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar Delhi Public School in RK Puram, Sanskriti School and Model School, the officials said.

The threat emails were received around 10 am, claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside the schools. The information was immediately relayed to the local police, Fire Department and other emergency agencies, the officials said.

Fire tenders, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams were rushed to the spots. Students, teachers and staff members were evacuated as a precaution and the premises were cordoned off, they said.

“As of now, there are no reports of anything suspicious found. The bomb threat has been declared a hoax,” an official said.

On Saturday, a similar threat email was sent to the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) at Delhi’s Ashoka Road, police officers said. “We would like to inform you that an e-mail was received at the official mail ID stating that RDX-IED has been planted on the premises of IWPC & DUJ,” a statement by the Indian Women’s Press Corps stated.