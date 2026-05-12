Five-day rescue campaign for homeless, destitute launched

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a special ‘Seva and Rescue Campaign’ aimed at providing shelter, treatment and rehabilitation to homeless, sick and destitute people across the capital.

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The five-day campaign, launched from the Mukhyamantri Seva Sadan, will continue until May 15 and cover all 13 districts of the national capital. The CM flagged off 19 specially equipped ambulances and rescue vehicles, along with support vans, which will be used to identify and shift vulnerable people living on roadsides, pavements, railway stations, bus stands and other public places to shelter homes.

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The initiative is being jointly undertaken by the Delhi government’s Department of Social Welfare, Apna Ghar Ashram and Seva Bharti. According to officials, the campaign aims to assist more than 300 people during the drive.

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Speaking at the launch, Gupta said rescued individuals would be taken to Apna Ghar Ashram, where arrangements had been made for treatment, food, shelter and rehabilitation. She said efforts would also be made to reunite recovered individuals with their families wherever possible, while those without family support would continue to receive care at the Ashram.

The Chief Minister said helping abandoned and vulnerable people was a shared responsibility of both the government and society. She added that many people suffering from illness and neglect were forced to live on the streets without timely access to treatment or shelter, and the government was committed to ensuring that no needy person was deprived of assistance.

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“Homeless and sick people in the city will be rescued and brought to the ashram, where they will be treated and cared for,” she said.

The initiative was formally announced by Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh during a press conference at Apna Ghar Ashram in Pooth Khurd on Sunday.

Officials said priority during the rescue operation would be given to people suffering from serious illnesses such as tuberculosis, cancer and AIDS, as well as differently abled and elderly people living in distress.

The campaign is being carried out with 19 rescue ambulances, 10 support vehicles, around 100 staff members and 50 volunteers working round the clock. Authorities said arrangements had been made to accommodate up to 500 destitute people, including separate facilities for men and women.

A dedicated 24x7 single-window coordination system has also been established in partnership with the Social Welfare Department to ensure smooth implementation of the drive. Officials said around 20 people had already been rescued in the first phase of the campaign.