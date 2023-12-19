Five-day Smart India Hackathon finale from today

New Delhi, December 18
The Smart India Hackathon grand finale will be held from December 19-23. PM Narendra Modi will address the audience on Tuesday at 9:30 pm.
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) conceived the Smart India Hackathon to ensure that students not only become job-ready but are also empowered to transition from job seekers to job creators.
Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, spotlighted success stories from SIH alumni, such as Nishant Jha, who invented a surgical device for tumor operations now utilized by surgeons.
