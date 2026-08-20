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Home / Delhi / Five electric buses connect Delhi with Karnal

Five electric buses connect Delhi with Karnal

To operate 10 daily trips in both directions along 133-km one-way corridor

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Delhi has added a new interstate public transport link with the start of five electric, air-conditioned buses between Maharana Pratap ISBT at Kashmere Gate and Karnal. The service covers an approximately 133-km one-way corridor and will operate 10 trips a day in both directions.

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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the buses from the Delhi University Sports Complex on Wednesday. The launch also marked the beginning of a wider expansion of electric public transport services in the Capital.

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The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will connect Kashmere Gate with Karnal, covering key locations, including Singhu Border, Rai, Bahalgarh, Murthal, Gannaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda and Madhuban.

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For passengers travelling between Delhi and the adjoining parts of Haryana, the new service provides a direct bus connection on a route extending beyond the Capital. The five buses will make 10 trips each day in both directions, linking the two cities through major locations along the corridor.

With the five buses now operating between Kashmere Gate and Karnal, the 133-km corridor becomes part of the city's expanding electric public transport network. The service will run through both Delhi and Haryana, with daily trips connecting passengers to major towns and transport points along the route.

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