Five get life in prison for murder

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan on Thursday sentenced five convicts to life imprisonment and fines for the murder of a transport businessman in 2021 in Pataudi area.

According to the police, on October 8, 2021, five men attacked businessman Ajit Singh and his brother Mahendra Singh at their hotel in Sanpka village. The accused fired on both the brothers and Ajit was killed on the spot while his Mahendra, shot in the thigh, survived.

Following the complaint by Mahendra, an FIR was registered at Pataudi police station. It was revealed that the murder was a result of rivalry between two groups competing for control of logistics contracts for an e-commerce company in the region.

The police arrested three accused Ajay, resident of Jatoli village, Jitender and Rohit, residents of Khandewla village on October 17 and two more accused Sandeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, residents of Tirpadi village were arrested on November 20 in 2021. The police had seized the weapon and a car used in the crime.