Five held for fake Tata Motors job racket targeting unemployed youth in Delhi

According to the police, the accused operated a call centre from Delhi and allegedly contacted unemployed candidates whose details had been sourced through a job-recruitment platform. They posed as representatives associated with Tata Motors and offered jobs such as data entry operator, data analyst, web designer and accountant.

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The accused allegedly induced victims to make repeated payments by claiming that various charges were mandatory at different stages of the recruitment process. The total amount demanded from a candidate could reach Rs 25,999, the police said.

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The racket came to light on September 1 after staff of the AATS, North District, received information about a suspected fraudulent call centre operating in the Sangam Vihar-Jharoda Majra area. A police team raided the premises and found Satish Chander Maurya, alias Karan, alias Harish and other tele-callers allegedly making recruitment calls.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused were sourcing details of job seekers through the “Job Hai Support”/“Job Hai Recruiter” platform and specifically targeting candidates who had applied for jobs with Tata Motors.

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The alleged fraud began with a demand of Rs 499 as courier charges, following which victims were subjected to successive demands, including Rs 1,500 for uniform, Rs 3,500 for laptop security, Rs 5,500 for account opening, Rs 6,500 for medical security and Rs 8,500 for affidavit charges.

Police said the accused would keep victims engaged by creating one payment requirement after another. Those who refused or were unable to pay further were allegedly blocked and abandoned.

The police subsequently arrested four more people, identified as Bindia alias Mahi, Preeti, alias Supriya, Prachi, alias Sweety, alias Neha, and Radhika, alias Bhumi, alias Anshu. The accused are aged between 19 and 30.

The investigation also revealed the use of fake Tata Motors joining letters and QR codes for collecting payments. Cops seized 12 mobile phones, a tablet, seven ATM/debit cards, two bank passbooks, three notepads containing mobile numbers and Rs 6,730.

During interrogation, Satish and Preeti allegedly disclosed that they were part of an organised fake job recruitment operation run through the call centre. Preeti told investigators that she had been recruited as a tele-caller, trained and provided with candidate data to make calls.

The police said the cheated money was collected through QR codes linked to different bank accounts, while multiple SIM cards and digital devices were used in the operation.