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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Five held for running cyber-fraud network

Delhi: Five held for running cyber-fraud network

Fake traffic challan messages, reward-based apps used to dupe users

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Two suspected BJP workers have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place in Kuchni village in Dinhata-II block on Wednesday night. iStock photo
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The Delhi Police have arrested five persons for allegedly operating a cyber-fraud network that used fake traffic challan messages, fraudulent links and reward-based mobile applications to target unsuspecting users, officials said on Saturday.

The investigation has linked the network to 544 complaints registered across the country involving more than Rs 10 crore, they said.

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The accused were identified as Moti Singh Baghela, Harshpal, Vicky, Vishal Das Vaishnav and Barjesh Kumar. The police have also traced more than 3,300 fraudulent SMS messages allegedly sent through the network and identified a payout system that distributed around Rs 2 crore among more than 41,000 users within three days.

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The investigation began after a complainant received an SMS containing a link purportedly meant for paying a traffic challan. After clicking the link, an unauthorised transaction of Rs 2.21 lakh was made using his credit card. An e-FIR was registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cyber police station of the South-West district on November 28, 2025.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that the fraud involved a network of phishing messages, a reward-based application, bank accounts allegedly opened or operated for commissions and the transfer of funds through multiple accounts. The cheated amount was traced to an account maintained with the National Bank of Kuwait, complicating efforts to establish an immediate financial link to the alleged perpetrators.

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Technical analysis of the mobile number used to send the fraudulent messages revealed that it was registered in the name of Nitesh Patel, a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Investigators found that bulk SMS activity had started around November 3, 2025, with approximately 3,300 messages sent during the period under examination.

The investigation led the police to a mobile application called Wingo Cash, which was found on the handset of a school student. The application had reportedly been received through a WhatsApp group.

The police said the application allegedly exploited users’ reward redemptions to send fraudulent SMS messages from their phones. Whenever a user redeemed a reward, the mobile screen remained locked for around 30 seconds, during which the application automatically sent nine to 12 SMS messages.

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