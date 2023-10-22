Five of family killed in accident on Yamuna e-way

Noida, October 21
Five people, including a child, were killed after a van was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway (YXP) in Greater Noida on Saturday, the police said.
Three other passengers, all minors, in the Maruti Eeco were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.
The incident took place around 1 am at the 25th milestone on the YXP under the Rabupura police station area, an official said.
“There were eight people inside the Eeco that was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Five passengers died while three injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” a police spokesperson said.
DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said the car had started from Madanpur Khadar in south Delhi and was on its way to Palamu district in Jharkhand.
Those who died have been identified as Upendra Baitha (38), his brother Bijendra Baitha (36), Bijendra’s wife Kanti Devi (30), their daughter Kuv (12) and Suresh Baitha (45), the police said.
The injured are Upendra’s son Suraj (16) and Bijendra’s sons Ayush (8) and Aryan (10), they said.
