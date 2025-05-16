Flame of change: 111 Delhi villages get PNG

A stride towards clean energy and rural empowerment was made on Thursday as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off piped natural gas (PNG) connections to 111 villages across the capital. With this, a total of 241 villages in Delhi are now connected by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

Describing the initiative as a “Flame of Trust,” both leaders called it a landmark moment in Delhi’s journey towards sustainable and inclusive development. The event also saw the modernisation of the Mahipalpur CNG station and was attended by Union ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials and IGL representatives.

“This is more than just a technical milestone — it’s a foundation for a cleaner, healthier Delhi,” said Lt Governor Saxena, highlighting the importance of extending clean fuel access to rural areas. He emphasised the rollout is central to the ‘Delhi Gramoday Abhiyan’, which aims to equip the city’s villages with urban-level infrastructure and amenities. “Our shared vision is a capital city free from polluted air and powered by sustainable energy,” he added, commending IGL for its technological commitment.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the rollout as the dawn of a new era for rural Delhi. “We are not just inaugurating infrastructure — we are lighting a flame of dignity, security, and progress in thousands of homes,” she said. Gupta said the remaining 116 villages would be connected to PNG by the end of the year, completing Delhi’s citywide gas supply network.

“From cleaner kitchens to cleaner air, this pipeline carries more than gas — it carries health and hope,” she said, stressing the campaign was a strategic move, not a symbolic gesture. The CM and LG also interacted virtually with PNG users from four villages and personally handed over new gas connections to ten beneficiaries.

Delivering the keynote address, IGL managing director Kamal Kishore Chatiwal underlined the importance of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a transitional fuel in India’s clean energy roadmap. “While electric vehicles are the future, CNG is the bridge that can take us there — especially in a country like India, where affordability and infrastructure remain key concerns,” he said.

Chatiwal emphasised the benefits of affordable and clean fuels such as CNG in transport, logistics and household sectors, noting the PNG expansion would reduce indoor air pollution and improve the quality of life for thousands of rural families.

IGL commercial director Mohit Bhatia delivered the vote of thanks, calling the event a celebration of “commitment, collaboration and clean energy for all.” He said over 72,000 families will benefit from this expansion and reaffirmed IGL’s pledge to help India reach its target of a 15 per cent natural gas share in the national energy mix by 2030.

BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, praised the initiative. He said, “No other state has provided PNG connections to 111 villages in a single day. This is a giant leap toward fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of smoke-free kitchens for every Indian woman,” he said.

With over 13,000 km of gas pipelines now running through the capital and 116 more villages due for connection, Delhi is in the midst of a quiet but transformative energy revolution. “This flame,” said Chief Minister Gupta, “symbolises not just fuel — but the resolve to build a smarter, cleaner and more inclusive Delhi.”