Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

ANI

New Delhi, July 16

The water level in Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday against 207.58 metres yesterday morning, the Delhi Flood Control Department said.

The situation of waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Delhi, including on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila, has improved today as the water level is slowly receding, it said.

According to officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours.

The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Notably, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturday. At 9 pm on Friday, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.07 metres.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic alert restricting movement on the Bhairon Marg due to waterlogging under the Railway Bridge.

“Traffic Alert: Traffic movement on Bhairon Marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch”, the Delhi traffic police said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams carried out a rescue operation in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continued to overflow, officials said, adding nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging.

In a special night drive, New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) workers flushed out water from the Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area, as nearby key roads remain inundated due to heavy rain on Saturday.