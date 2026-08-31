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Home / Delhi / Flood tragedy brings Delhi’s Nepalese community together

Flood tragedy brings Delhi’s Nepalese community together

23 organisations raise Rs 90 lakh

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:35 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Relief material being sent to Nepal flood-hit people.
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Nepal’s devastating tragedy has turned the attention of Delhi’s Nepalese community towards their families and people back home.

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Calls are being made to check on loved ones, while families remain worried about those who cannot be contacted.

Delhi is home to around two to three lakh people of Nepalese origin, most of them working professionals. Though they have become part of Delhi’s language and culture, the disaster has drawn their focus back to Nepal.

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Twenty three prominent Nepalese organisations in Delhi have raised around Rs 90 lakh and sent the money to the Nepal Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. They are now aiming to collect around Rs 2 crore.

Kanshiram Acharya, general secretary of the Mitra Manch Manav Kalyan Samiti, said, “Their contribution is insignificant compared to the scale of the disaster, but they are trying. They are making every effort to provide whatever help they can.”

Several people are still trying to trace relatives who remain unaccounted for. The community is also approaching entrepreneurs in Delhi to arrange relief material. It is trying to send a consignment of essential supplies and medicines to Nepal soon.

Yubaraj Baral, president of the Delhi Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said they were discussing the crisis with Delhi’s entrepreneurs and traders and trying to encourage them to extend help to Nepal.

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