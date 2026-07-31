Florist beaten to death in upscale Gurugram enclave

A 38-year-old florist was beaten to death in the upscale DLF Phase-1 area of Gurugram, with his blood-soaked body discovered inside his flower shop opposite the Bristol Hotel. An FIR was registered and police have arrested the accused.

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According to police, a team reached the spot on Wednesday morning after receiving information and found the body of a man lying in a pool of blood with visible injuries on his head and hand. During the inspection, a wooden stick allegedly used in the commission of the offence, along with other evidentiary material, was taken into police custody, and the body was sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The deceased was identified as Sanjay, a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar.

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In a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, he stated that when he reached the flower shop he found Sanjay lying dead in a pool of blood. Upon making inquiries, he was told that Sanjay had quarrelled with an unknown person during the night, sustaining a head injury that proved fatal. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and police arrested the accused on Thursday. The accused was identified as Rajiv Das, 40, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar.

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“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased had been running a flower shop dealing in flowers, bouquets and floral arrangements for the last about 10 years near G-Town Wine Shop, A-Block, DLF Phase-1, Gurugram,” a senior police officer said. “We are making all possible efforts to identify the associates of the accused and ascertain the motive behind the murder. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during police interrogation. A further probe is underway.”