Flu or typhoid? AIIMS-Delhi cautions people against misreading fever tests, self-medication

Delhi is witnessing a seasonal rise in influenza and upper respiratory infections, with patients reporting fever, cough and running nose. However, doctors say there is no evidence of a new influenza variant behind the current spell.

What is creating confusion, however, is the number of patients who continue to have fever or respiratory symptoms and subsequently test positive for typhoid on antibody-based tests.

Advertisement

Dr Naval, a senior faculty at AIIMS-Delhi, said the current rise in influenza cases was expected around the post-monsoon period and was not unusual. The reassuring aspect, he said, was that there was no indication of a new variant.

Advertisement

“Of course, we are coming across patients who have fever and mostly upper respiratory infection, with symptoms such as cough and a runny nose,” he said, adding that the recent spike in influenza cases was expected during this season.

The doctor said influenza can be more severe among people at the extremes of age and those with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and heart disease, as well as patients with cancer or those undergoing cancer treatment.

Advertisement

However, in otherwise healthy patients, the infection can leave behind symptoms that may persist even after the acute illness has passed.

According to Dr Naval, patients recovering from influenza can develop temporary hyperresponsiveness of the airways. This can produce a pattern similar to bronchial asthma and explain why cough sometimes continues for days or even weeks after the initial infection.

“This is a known phenomenon,” he said, adding that the persistence of cough does not by itself indicate that the infection has changed into something more serious.

Typhoid test may be telling a different story

The more important concern, according to the AIIMS physician, is what happens when patients with prolonged fever are subsequently tested for typhoid.

He cautioned that an antibody-based test such as TyphiDot should not automatically be treated as proof that a patient has typhoid.

Antibody tests can sometimes show cross-reactivity following an infection, meaning antibodies generated by one infection may react with another test and produce a positive result. A positive antibody-based test, therefore, does not necessarily establish that the patient has enteric fever.

Even the Widal test has limitations and may remain positive because of a previous infection or exposure, he said. A blood culture, he added, provides a more specific basis for confirming typhoid.

This distinction is significant because a patient, who has recently suffered influenza, continues to have fever or cough and then receives a positive antibody-based typhoid test could be treated as a typhoid patient without the diagnosis being adequately established.

One infection does not necessarily become another

The clinical picture emerging from the doctor’s explanation is therefore more complicated than the commonly heard description of a “chest infection turning into typhoid”.

Influenza does not simply transform into typhoid. A patient can have a respiratory viral infection and subsequently develop another bacterial infection, but a positive antibody test alone cannot establish that this has happened.

Persistent cough after influenza can itself be part of the recovery process, while persistent fever requires clinical assessment to determine whether another infection or complication is present.

That makes the manner in which patients are tested and diagnosed crucial.

Antibiotics add another risk

The other concern is what happens before patients reach a doctor. Dr Naval said people should not start antibiotics on their own simply because they develop fever, cough or flu-like symptoms.

“In viral infection, antibiotics have absolutely no benefit,” he said, warning that indiscriminate antibiotic use can instead cause adverse effects and contribute to the development of antibiotic resistant organisms.

Antibiotics can have a role when there is clinical evidence or suspicion of a secondary bacterial infection, including in some patients who initially have influenza. But that decision, he said, should be made by a doctor rather than by the patient or a chemist treating symptoms without adequate assessment.

For Delhi, the immediate message is therefore less about a mysterious new infection and more about getting the diagnosis right.