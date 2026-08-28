FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins six-day US tour, aims to woo investors

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her six-day visit to the United States on Friday, with Chicago, Asheville and New York on her itinerary, as she seeks to attract investment and strengthen economic ties between India and the US.

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During her visit, Sitharaman will interact with top CEOs, presidents and senior private-sector executives and attend an investor roundtable in Chicago. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs and senior executives of Chicago-based companies.

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Discussions will focus on India’s investment opportunities, economic prospects and ways to strengthen business and investment ties between the two countries.

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Sitharaman will also visit the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, where she will share insights on technology commercialisation, entrepreneurship and strengthening ties with India’s growing startup and innovation ecosystem.

She will also engage with the Indian community in Chicago.

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In Asheville, Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting on August 31 and September 1. The meeting, being held under the G20 presidency of the United States, will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors and senior economic officials from G20 member countries to discuss key global economic and financial issues.

The meeting follows the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting scheduled for August 29 and 30. India is expected to use the engagement to strengthen cooperation with G20 partners and exchange views on pressing global economic challenges.

In New York, Sitharaman will participate in an investor roundtable with senior executives and CEOs of leading companies. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with senior executives from the financial sector to discuss investment opportunities in India, the country’s financial and economic environment and ways to strengthen institutional and financial ties between India and the US.

During her New York visit, Sitharaman will also participate in the bell-ringing ceremony at NASDAQ, one of the world’s leading technology-driven financial market platforms.

Her six-day US visit will conclude on September 2.