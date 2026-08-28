DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins six-day US tour, aims to woo investors

FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins six-day US tour, aims to woo investors

Finance Minister to meet top CEOs and investors in Chicago, attend G20 meet in Asheville and hold investor roundtable in New York

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:45 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.
Advertisement

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her six-day visit to the United States on Friday, with Chicago, Asheville and New York on her itinerary, as she seeks to attract investment and strengthen economic ties between India and the US.

Advertisement

During her visit, Sitharaman will interact with top CEOs, presidents and senior private-sector executives and attend an investor roundtable in Chicago. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs and senior executives of Chicago-based companies.

Advertisement

Discussions will focus on India’s investment opportunities, economic prospects and ways to strengthen business and investment ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

Sitharaman will also visit the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, where she will share insights on technology commercialisation, entrepreneurship and strengthening ties with India’s growing startup and innovation ecosystem.

She will also engage with the Indian community in Chicago.

Advertisement

In Asheville, Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting on August 31 and September 1. The meeting, being held under the G20 presidency of the United States, will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors and senior economic officials from G20 member countries to discuss key global economic and financial issues.

The meeting follows the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting scheduled for August 29 and 30. India is expected to use the engagement to strengthen cooperation with G20 partners and exchange views on pressing global economic challenges.

In New York, Sitharaman will participate in an investor roundtable with senior executives and CEOs of leading companies. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with senior executives from the financial sector to discuss investment opportunities in India, the country’s financial and economic environment and ways to strengthen institutional and financial ties between India and the US.

During her New York visit, Sitharaman will also participate in the bell-ringing ceremony at NASDAQ, one of the world’s leading technology-driven financial market platforms.

Her six-day US visit will conclude on September 2.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts