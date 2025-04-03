Focus beyond holding press conferences: BJP MP to Atishi

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit out at former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Atishi, urging her to introspect whether she should engage in activities beyond holding press conferences.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Bidhuri said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s promise of Rs 1 lakh crore Budget in her first term has unsettled AAP leaders.

“Atishi is repeatedly worrying about from where the Delhi Government will arrange Rs 1 lakh crore. She should leave this concern to the BJP government and not lower her own standing by holding unnecessary press conferences,” he remarked.

Advertisement

He criticised AAP, stating, “They neither fulfilled their responsibilities while in power nor are they able to function effectively as an opposition. At the very least, they should refrain from resorting to lies and deceit now,” he said.