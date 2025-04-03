DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Focus beyond holding press conferences: BJP MP to Atishi

Focus beyond holding press conferences: BJP MP to Atishi

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit out at former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Atishi, urging her to introspect whether she should engage in activities beyond holding press conferences. Taking a jibe at the opposition, Bidhuri said Delhi...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:38 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Atishi. File photo
Advertisement

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit out at former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Atishi, urging her to introspect whether she should engage in activities beyond holding press conferences.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Bidhuri said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s promise of Rs 1 lakh crore Budget in her first term has unsettled AAP leaders.

“Atishi is repeatedly worrying about from where the Delhi Government will arrange Rs 1 lakh crore. She should leave this concern to the BJP government and not lower her own standing by holding unnecessary press conferences,” he remarked.

Advertisement

He criticised AAP, stating, “They neither fulfilled their responsibilities while in power nor are they able to function effectively as an opposition. At the very least, they should refrain from resorting to lies and deceit now,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper