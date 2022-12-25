Fog hits Delhi’s road, rail traffic

New Delhi, December 24
A dense layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital Saturday morning reducing visibility to 100 metres, and affecting road and rail traffic, while the Ridge area recorded a cold wave.
The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, recorded the minimum temperature at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The mercury dropped to 4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, at the Ridge weather station.
