Folk theatre language of people, says DU Culture Council chief

The Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ), University of Delhi (DU), organised a special lecture on “Folk Theatre as a Medium of Communication”, during which theatre personality and film actor, DU Culture Council Chairman and PRO Anoop Lathar highlighted the role of folk theatre in communication and the preservation of cultural traditions.

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Addressing journalism students, Lathar said folk theatre was “the language of the people” and encouraged students to visit rural areas and undertake research on documenting, preserving and promoting folk traditions.

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He said such research would help students understand how folk theatre communicates messages to society. He also spoke about India’s diverse folk culture and theatre traditions and their relevance in the evolving field of communication.

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“Folk theatre is the centre of each culture. All the elements of culture are present in this art,” he said.

Highlighting India’s rich theatrical heritage, Lathar said the country had a strong folk-theatre-based communication tradition rooted in centuries-old storytelling practices.

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During the lecture, he discussed folk theatre traditions from different parts of India and urged mass communication students to examine them from a contemporary perspective.

“Students of mass communication should look at and understand the tradition of folk theatre from today’s perspective, so that while remaining connected to their cultural heritage, they can promote today’s life value systems,” he said.

DSJ Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Dr Sanjay Verma said the lecture series aimed to provide students with practical exposure that would supplement the theoretical knowledge imparted in classrooms.

The lecture was followed by an interactive question and answer session, with students asking Lathar questions related to folk theatre and its messages.