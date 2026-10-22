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Home / Delhi / Following cracks, old RTR flyover from IGI Airport to Vasant Vihar to remain closed for 5 days

Following cracks, old RTR flyover from IGI Airport to Vasant Vihar to remain closed for 5 days

Traffic diverted to service road; commuters face congestion, flyover likely to reopen on Oct 26

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Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The carriageway of the Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover from the IGI Airport towards Vasant Vihar was closed on Wednesday after cracks were detected at two locations on its road surface, forcing traffic diversions and triggering congestion in the area, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

The Traffic Police said the cracks were noticed by its personnel and the matter was immediately reported to the Public Works Department (PWD) for repairs to prevent any accident or injury to commuters.

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All vehicles heading towards Vasant Vihar are being diverted onto the adjoining service road. The diversion has led to traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles extending behind the flyover, the traffic police said.

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The PWD officials, in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police, are carrying out repair work at both affected locations simultaneously. The work is expected to be completed by Monday morning, October 26, after which the flyover is likely to reopen, subject to the completion of repairs and safety clearance.

The traffic police have advised commuters to use alternative routes until the flyover is reopened, plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time. Motorists have also been asked to follow instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed in the area.

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For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095.

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