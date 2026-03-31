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Home / Delhi / Food delivery rider stabbed to death in Dwarka

Food delivery rider stabbed to death in Dwarka

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:25 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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A 32-year-old food delivery executive was stabbed to death after he allegedly intervened in a violent altercation between two groups in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, the police said on Monday.

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The deceased has been identified as Govind Jha, a resident of Mohan Garden. Three others sustained stab injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

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The authorities also cautioned against attempts to give the incident a communal colour.

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According to the police, Jha was on his way to work on Sunday night when he noticed a street fight at Rajapuri in the Madhu Vihar area of Dwarka. The altercation involved two men pitted against three others, who were later identified as Parvesh, Anish and Rohit.

“Jha stopped at the spot and attempted to intervene. During the scuffle, the two men allegedly pulled out knives and began stabbing Parvesh, Anish and Rohit. When Jha tried to intervene, he was also attacked,” a police officer said.

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All four injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Jha succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other three men are under medical observation.

The police said the accused fled the spot after the incident, and multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said some messages circulating on social media are attempting to give a communal angle to the incident.

“Four people suffered stab injuries in the incident and were admitted to the hospital. One person died at the hospital, and the remaining three are undergoing treatment. The victims belong to two different communities. The accused stabbed all four victims. The police are conducting a search for the accused,” the DCP said.

“There is no communal angle to the incident. Strict action will be taken against those spreading false information,” he said.

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