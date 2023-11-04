Food security a challenge, cut post-harvest losses: PM

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, November 3

During the inauguration of the second edition of World Food India on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed seed capital assistance to over one lakh women who run self-help groups, emphasising their crucial role in India’s food processing sector.

Modi also stressed the convergence of taste and technology in shaping a promising future. Further, he added that food security is a critical challenge in the 21st century with a focus on reducing post-harvest losses and implementing better packaging technology to prevent food wastage.

Technology plays a crucial role in this endeavour and increasing the processing of perishable products would reduce wastage, benefit farmers and help stabilise prices. This comprehensive vision aims to secure India’s place on the global food map, said Modi.

Modi emphasised that the three essential pillars for growth in food processing sector are women, small farmers and small industries, with over nine crore women associated with self-help groups. Their skills and knowledge have contributed to the diversity of Indian food products.

He said farmer produce organisations (FPOs) have been effectively employed to boost the participation and profits of small farmers and around two lakh micro-enterprises are engaged in food processing. Schemes like One District One Product (ODOP) have also provided a new identity to small farmers and industries.

The Prime Minister highlighted that investor-friendly policies by government are taking the food sector to new heights. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth Rs 50,000 crore has flowed into the food processing sector over the past nine years.

Modi said that the share of processed food in India’s agricultural exports has surged from 13 per cent to 23 per cent in the past nine years. Additionally, India has established more than 100 districts and district-level export hubs to directly connect them with the global market.

India is now exporting various products to foreign markets for the first time, including items like black garlic from Himachal Pradesh, dragon fruit from Kutch, Karkichu apples from Ladakh, Gucchi mushrooms from Jammu and raw honey from Karnataka.

