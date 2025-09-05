DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / For flood-hit victims, footpaths new abode in Yamuna Bazar

For flood-hit victims, footpaths new abode in Yamuna Bazar

Ground report
article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People sleep on footpath in Yamuna Bazar, New Delhi. Photo by writer
Advertisement

For 30-year-old Munish, an e-rickshaw driver, a wall and footpath alongside the Outer Ring Road in Yamuna Bazar is his temporary abode after the Yamuna’s swollen waters entered his house as well as makeshift tents in the area near Nigambodh Ghat.

Advertisement

The situation is not different from that of other people, who have nowhere to go after their houses, which lie in the floodplains of the Yamuna, were taken back by the river.

When The Tribune correspondent visited the place alongside the Outer Ring Road in the Nigambodh Ghat area, several teams of the NDRF along with boats and other equipment used for rescue operations were deployed and people were seen blocking the road that leads to the interiors of the Yamuna Bazar area to stop the water from advancing further.

Advertisement

Munish said he has two foldable bunks on which his wife and children sleep while he sleeps on the footpath.

On moving forward, some people were seen sleeping on the footpath too. “We have nowhere to go, we simply sleep on the footpath. The tents are few and some are already waterlogged,” said Sitaram, who works in the nearby Chandni Chowk market and was carrying an old-fashioned suitcase having clothes and some important documents.

Advertisement

Another family of a daily-wage worker, Sukhiram, has made a small tent-like structure with plastic sheets and is living in it with his family. “What should we do, where should we go? Some people have shifted to the house of their relatives, while some have gone to their villages, but we have nowhere to go as our house has been flooded,” he added. They cook on the road, eat there and live there.

“When it rains, we shift to a nearby subway where already some families are living,” said Imli, another resident. She mentioned that the ration in their houses has been destroyed by the floods. When the water recedes, they will be left without grains.

“Now, the government and some NGOs are helping us. Once the situation becomes normal and we shift to our houses, how long will it take for our lives to get back on track is what I wonder,” she added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts