Home / Delhi / For R-Day vigil, cops get Meta glasses with facial recognition

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:51 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
The Delhi Police have deployed Meta glasses equipped with an integrated facial recognition system (FRS) as part of the enhanced security arrangements for the Republic Day, an official said on Wednesday.

These AI-enabled wearable devices will be connected in real time to the police database of criminals, proclaimed offenders and suspects, enabling personnel on the ground to identify individuals instantly, the cop added.

The Meta glasses are stylish smart glasses integrating tech like cameras, speakers and AI.

The glasses can scan faces in crowded areas and match these with records stored in the central database within seconds. Once a match is found, the system alerts the wearer, allowing immediate verification and action without disrupting public movement,” a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, a multi-layered security cordon, comprising the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, has been deployed on the Kartavya Path area.

The venue and its surroundings are under constant surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras integrated with advanced Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology.

Specialised anti-drone units and sniper teams have been positioned on high-rise buildings to closely monitor the airspace and surrounding areas, the cop added.

In addition, rigorous verification of hotels, guest houses, tenants and domestic staff is being carried out throughout the district to eliminate any potential security risks ahead of the national event, the police officer said.

