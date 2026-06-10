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Home / Delhi / Foreign universities in Delhi-NCR: Everything students need to know before applying

Foreign universities in Delhi-NCR: Everything students need to know before applying

For students planning to apply, the good news is that admissions at most foreign universities are far more holistic than traditional entrance based systems

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:28 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Dreaming of a foreign degree without leaving India? Delhi-NCR is rapidly emerging as the country’s new international education hub, with global universities setting up campuses and opening admissions for Indian students.

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Leading the way is the University of Southampton from the UK, which became the first foreign university to establish a full-fledged campus in Gurugram. The university has already started classes and is accepting applications for its 2026 intake.

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The international education landscape in the region is expected to expand further. Institutions such as the Illinois Institute of Technology (USA), University of Western Australia and University of Bristol (UK) have announced plans to establish campuses in India, giving students more options to pursue globally recognised degrees closer to home.

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For students planning to apply, the good news is that admissions at most foreign universities are far more holistic than traditional entrance based systems. Academic performance, personal achievements and overall profile play a key role in selection.

Students from CBSE, ISC, state boards, International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge curricula are generally eligible to apply, provided they meet the programme specific academic requirements.

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Unlike many Indian institutions, foreign universities often do not require a separate entrance examination. Instead, they assess Class 12 marks, subject-specific performance, personal statements and recommendation letters.

A strong personal statement can significantly improve an application. Universities want to understand a student’s interests, career goals, achievements and reasons for choosing a particular course.

Applicants should keep important documents ready, including Class 10 and 12 marksheets, academic transcripts, recommendation letters, identity proof and any additional certificates highlighting extracurricular achievements.

Since classes are taught entirely in English, some universities may ask students to demonstrate language proficiency through school records or recognised tests such as IELTS, TOEFL or equivalent qualifications.

Popular courses currently being offered by international universities in India include Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Software Engineering, Business Management, Economics, Finance and several emerging technology-focused programmes.

Scholarships are another major attraction. Many foreign universities offer merit-based scholarships, fee waivers and financial assistance programmes that can significantly reduce the overall cost of obtaining an international degree.

With more global universities entering India and admissions already underway at some campuses, Delhi-NCR is poised to become one of Asia’s most important destinations for international higher education. For students seeking a global degree without the expense of studying abroad, the opportunity may be closer than ever before.

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