 Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket : The Tribune India

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

Locals, police personnel, and the fire brigade at the spot to bring down Haseeb-ul-Hasan

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

Former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan was unhappy after the party denied him a ticket. ANI Photo



ANI

New Delhi, November 13

A former councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday climbed up a transmission tower near Shashtri Park metro station in the national capital.

It has been alleged that former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan was unhappy after the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections.

Locals, police personnel, and the fire brigade are currently at the spot to bring him down.

On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for December 4.The AAP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the people of Delhi will vote for them to clean the "garbage mountains" gifted by the BJP.

"Our 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming MCD elections is here! Congratulations to all. Delhi will 'Vote for Jhaadu' to clean the '3 Garbage Mountains' gifted by the BJP," the AAP tweeted along with the list of candidates.

The AAP's second list was released shortly after the BJP issued its first list of 232 candidates for the civic body elections.

On Friday, AAP had released its first list of 134 candidates.

The party has fielded Bobby Kinaar, a member of the Transgender community, as a candidate for the upcoming elections from Sultanpuri-A ward.

The Sultanpuri-A ward is a seat resrerved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the 2017 elections, AAP's Sanjeev Kumar had won the seat.

Kejriwal had also released the party's manifesto for the December 4 polls saying that his government will work on fulfilling 10 'guarantees'.

"We will work to fulfil 10 guarantees. We will clean the streets of Delhi and solve the issue of garbage pile. We will also carry out beautification of parks," Kejriwal had said at a press conference.

He also promised to make the MCD corruption-free and solve vehicle-parking problems as part of his manifesto for the polls. MCD workers will be paid on time, assured Kejriwal. On November 9, Kejriwal chaired a meeting with top officials in the national capital. The meeting followed a crucial meeting of AAP MLAs chaired Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and also featured the party's state convenor and minister Gopal Rai. They were assigned responsibilities at different levels to prepare for the civic elections.

As part of its preparations for the polls, the AAP has also launched the 'Kude Par Jansamvad' campaign during which AAP leaders will listen to people's garbage problems and discuss their solutions through Jansamvad (public interaction).

By November 20, the party plans to hold a public dialogue at each of Delhi's 13,682 civic booths. It has been decided that the party will hold about 500 public meetings per day. The meetings will be led by party MLAs.

AAP office bearers have been directed to visit all areas of Delhi, meet people and try to understand their issues.

Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notification pertained to redrawing of the MCD wards.

The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.  

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

2
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

3
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

4
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

5
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

6
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

7
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

8
Haryana

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

9
Punjab

Firing at reception: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets NRI family in Amritsar, assures action

10
Entertainment

It's a girl: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome their first child

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

England win the toss, to field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

Both teams unchanged from their semi-finals

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...

Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls

Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls

Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

On run for 21 years, PO lands in Chandigarh police net

‘Lootera’: Delhi BJP attacks AAP by remaking movie poster featuring Kejriwal, Sisodia

‘Lootera’: Delhi BJP attacks AAP by remaking movie poster featuring Kejriwal, Sisodia

‘Sheru te Sweety di wedding’: Gurugram neighbours organise their pet dogs’ marriage, locality to attend as 'baraatis'

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

PU fest: Audience breaks into bhangra on Day 3

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries