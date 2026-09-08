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Home / Delhi / Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta 'dies by suicide'

Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta 'dies by suicide'

Noida police recover a purported suicide note in which Mehta, a 1975 batch former IAS officer, cited his ‘mental and health issues’ as reasons behind the extreme step

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:50 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta, who served under former chief minister Sheila Dixit, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

Noida police recovered a purported suicide note in which Mehta, a 1975 batch former IAS officer, cited his "mental and health issues" as reasons behind the extreme step. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Sector 82 residence in Noida on September 6, they said.

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Mehta, 74, was the chief secretary of Delhi for over three years during Dixit's tenure. The Commonwealth Games in Delhi were organised in 2010 during his tenure.

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Mehta was credited with the execution of some of the key transport, power and civic infrastructure projects in the city.

He served in the Delhi government in different capacities and was also the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, his former colleagues said.

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He took over as chief secretary in 2007 and retired in November 2010.

He was cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday.

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