Former DUSU chief moves HC over varsity withholding his degree

Former Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi University’s decision to withhold his law degree, provisional certificate and marksheets despite his successful completion of the three-year LLB course. The plea has been listed for hearing before Justice Jagmeet Singh in March.

According to the petition, Khatri, a former student of the Campus Law Centre, fulfilled all academic requirements during the 2024–25 academic year, including attendance, payment of fees and passing grades in all examinations, thereby acquiring an indefeasible right to be issued his academic certificates.

In his plea, Khatri said that as part of his duties as DUSU president, he facilitated bookings of the International Guest House and catering services for official guests and student welfare events between December 2024 and August 2025. These expenses were incurred strictly in his official capacity and were to be paid from the DUSU fund. They were undertaken under the supervision of university authorities, including the DUSU Staff Adviser.

Khatri alleged that after demitting office on August 16, 2025, the university unlawfully linked the issuance of his LLB degree and certificates to pending guest house dues.

Written communications from the DUSU Staff Advisor dated November 17, November 18 and December 15, 2025, made clearance of the alleged dues a precondition for release of his academic documents, the plea said. The petition further stated that there is no provision under the University of Delhi Act, 1922, its ordinances or academic regulations authorising withholding of a degree for non-academic or third-party dues. It also cited UGC guidelines prohibiting withholding of students’ academic certificates. Khatri told The Tribune, “After clearing all examinations and completing my LLB course, I was shocked to find my degree and certificates withheld for reasons completely unrelated to my academics. The alleged dues pertain to institutional expenses incurred in my official capacity as DUSU president and cannot be imposed on me personally. This arbitrary action has severely impacted my future.”

Advocate Shaurya Vikram, appearing for Khatri, said, “Academic degrees are earned rights, not discretionary privileges. The Delhi High Court has taken cognisance and we are confident justice will prevail.” Khatri submitted that the continued withholding of his academic documents has prevented him from enrolling with the Bar Council for legal practice and from pursuing higher education.