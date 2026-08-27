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Home / Delhi / Former HC judge Justice Mukta Gupta to head IIT-Delhi external panel probing MSc student’s death

Former HC judge Justice Mukta Gupta to head IIT-Delhi external panel probing MSc student’s death

The panel is expected to examine the existing institutional mechanisms and processes, interact with stakeholders and suggest measures based on its findings

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The composition of the final panel was communicated to students by IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee. File
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has appointed retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta as the new chairperson of its external inquiry committee constituted to probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of 31 year old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar. She replaces former Uttarakhand DGP and IIT-Delhi alumnus Ashok Kumar, who recused himself from the panel citing “prior commitments”.

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The final inquiry committee comprises Justice Mukta Gupta as chairperson, Prof Pratap Sharan, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS, New Delhi, four student representatives and the IIT-Delhi Registrar, who will serve as secretary and convenor.

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The composition of the final panel was communicated to students by IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee. The committee has been asked to examine the institute’s protocols and processes and make recommendations following discussions with students, faculty members and concerned administrative offices.

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According to the communication, the committee will “discuss with relevant students, faculty and the concerned admin offices, review protocols and processes and make recommendations.” It has been asked to complete its report within two weeks.

The committee has been constituted following widespread concern on campus after the death of Rishikesh Kumar, a second year MSc Physics student, on August 22.

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Kumar died after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex at IIT-Delhi.

His death triggered protests by students, who raised questions over the institute’s handling of mental health concerns, hostel accommodation and support mechanisms for students in distress. Students had also demanded an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The institute had earlier announced an external inquiry committee with Ashok Kumar as its chairperson. However, he subsequently recused himself from the panel, citing prior commitments, following which Justice Mukta Gupta was appointed to lead the inquiry.

The panel is now expected to examine the existing institutional mechanisms and processes, interact with stakeholders and suggest measures based on its findings. Its report is likely to be closely watched by students and the institute community amid growing demands for greater accountability and stronger student support systems.

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