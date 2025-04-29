DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Former international archers Dola, Rahul open elite academy in Delhi

Former international archers Dola, Rahul open elite academy in Delhi

In what can be termed as homecoming, former India internationals, Dola and Rahul Banerjee, have opened their latest modern centre, DRB Archery Academy, in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The siblings after breaking into the main team honed their skills...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:04 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In what can be termed as homecoming, former India internationals, Dola and Rahul Banerjee, have opened their latest modern centre, DRB Archery Academy, in New

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The siblings after breaking into the main team honed their skills at the JNS archery venue for some years, attending national camps and opening their academy at the JNS was an emotional moment.

Advertisement

“We have trained at this venue for a number of years and when the opportunity came to open our academy at the very centre that is special to our hearts, we took it with both hands,” former Olympian Dola said at the opening.

Current Olympians Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, young star Rishabh Yadav and many of the national capital regions coaching and federation officials, including Delhi Archery’s CEO JP Jain and AAI assistant secretary Gunjan Abrol, attended the launch ceremony held on Sunday.

Advertisement

Deepika, who has also joined the DRB along with Atanu, said the new age trainees needed fresher ideas to go with the modern times. “We need such academies. Young archers need to be kept abreast with the times and one I feel can only be accomplished with new age coaches. This is a welcome initiative and everyone is welcome to join us,” Deepika said.

The brain behind the project, Rahul made it clear that their objective was to bring the Indian coaches to a certain standard that the archers’ basic technique can stand the test for years.

“What we have realised is the fact that our Indian archers have to go back and waste time correcting some deficiencies while making into the teams. Elite archers should not have to go through all of that,” Rahul said while explaining the initiative.

“Good, young coaches with sound understanding will help us achieve this goal. And we will end the wait for the elusive Olympic medals. I and many others have been questioned many times by our friends in the media about not returning with the medals. But trust me the sooner we bridge this gap, the better it will be for our team and the country,” he added.

Further, Rahul said his focus would be to look after the training of the elite archers, and he would be travelling to various DRB centres to review the training schedules of academy archers.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper